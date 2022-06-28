KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Urban farm Kebun-Kebun Bangsar said today it has received yet another eviction notice today from the Department of the Director General of Lands and Mines, stating that the farm had allegedly violated Section 425(1) of the National Land Code.

The notice, which was posted on the farm’s Instagram page, claimed that the farm is on situated in a government reserve land below a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) high-voltage power line without the valid permission of state authorities.

This latest eviction notice came just weeks after it received praise from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob himself.

In a speech on June 5 for the World Environment Day, Ismail Sabri praised the farm and its ofshoot Kebun-Kebun Kerinchi for being self-funded by the community.

Saya tertarik dengan Projek Komuniti Kebun-Kebun Bangsar dan Kebun-Kebun Kerinchi di Kuala Lumpur yang diusahakan oleh komuniti setempat menggunakan dana mereka sendiri. — Ismail Sabri (@IsmailSabri60) June 5, 2022

The notice, dated June 23, requested that Kebun-Kebun Bangsar demolish all of its structures and then vacate the piece of land it occupies.

Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years.

"Any appeal will not be considered further,” concluded the notice.

The issue has been ongoing since 2020 when the farm was originally given notice of the eviction.

Founder and landscape architect Ng Sek Sen shared in 2020 a letter from TNB addressed to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) saying that approval was granted on July 26, 2016 to run the community farm, but it was still subject to terms and conditions.

The community farm which is open every day including public holidays is run by volunteers and grows a multitude of vegetables, fruits, flowers and even has a rice field.

The 8-acre linear green garden was founded in 2017 and does not sell its produce, which is instead given away to the underprivileged and soup kitchens.