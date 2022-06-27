An aerial view of the Federal Territory Mosque in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of David ST Loh

PETALING JAYA, June 27 — Penang-based photographer David ST Loh is using drone photography to give Malaysians a fresh perspective of their country.

His latest exhibition, titled "Over Malaysia”, features an array of unique aerial photographs of various Malaysian landscapes; from picturesque paddy fields to gleaming urban structures.

The exhibition opens tomorrow (June 28) at the Petronas Malaysia Open 2022, one of the country’s most well-known badminton tournaments.

Loh explained that "Over Malaysia” is an ongoing project, which he hopes will create greater awareness among locals about the spaces we inhabit.

"Malaysians sometimes do not realise what we have around us.

"It's only when trees are felled or a hill is blasted that there is hue and cry about it,” he told Malay Mail.

The shipyards of Kuala Baram, Sarwak from Loh’s bird’s eye perspective. Loh says he enjoys the challenge of finding beauty in everything he sees. — Picture courtesy of David ST Loh

The exhibition also builds on Loh’s previous work "Over Penang”, which featured unique aerial photographs of the state.

"After photographing Penang from the air and discovering the beauty from the contour of the rivers to the patterns created by the traditional shophouses, we know there will be more to discover as we move around the country,” added Loh.

The photographs of "Over Penang” were also compiled in a book of the same name, which nabbed a Malaysian National Library Book Award in 2020 under the English (Adult) category.

Having been a photojournalist for over 30 years at various local and international media outlets, Loh said he cherishes the challenge of "finding beauty” in everything he sees.

‘Being Malaysia’ also captures moments from various festivals and events, such as this photograph of an altar table at the Chew Jetty in Penang. — Picture courtesy of David ST Loh

This challenge includes locating new or hidden gems that are not very well known; here, Loh gets help from his wife and business partner Rebecca Lee, whom he credits for researching locations for shoots.

"We review the places from scouring google earth for unique formations, topography, access to the location and even analyse the angles of the sunrise and sunset.

"The other challenge is to constantly present a different perspective of a common scene... even with an aerial perspective, it has to be unique,” he said.

"Over Malaysia” is open to the public from June 28 to July 3, at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.