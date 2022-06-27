After staying with canine welfare group Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better for a decade, disabled dog Patch has passed on. — Picture via Facebook/ Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Patch was a loveable dog known for his ‘diva’ personality.

He lived life to the fullest despite having a rough start that saw him moving around with only two and 1/3 paws throughout his life.

Patch was also a favourite at gatherings or functions held by the canine welfare group Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB).

The cute telomanian died last Thursday after he was admitted for pancreatitis treatment at the Gasing Veterinary Hospital.

MDDB director Irene Low said his death came as a shock to the group as they expected him to pull through.

Low said Patch was rescued from a village in Semenyih sometime in 2013.

“A villager had contacted us appealing to help Patch, who at that time was about a month old.”

“When he was found, his two front paws were crushed and infected,” she said, adding that Patch was found alone without his mother or the pack.

Patch when he was a puppy and recovering from his wounds. — Picture via Facebook/ Malaysian Dogs Deserve Bette

After he was picked up from the village, Patch was sent to a veterinarian in Kuala Lumpur who suggested that he be put down due to its injuries.

“But we decided to ask for a second opinion and sent him to the Gasing Veterinary Hospital and the chief veterinarian gave his word he would try his best to help Patch.”

Following his admission into the hospital, Patch stayed on for several months before he was discharged and taken care of by a volunteer.

“During his stay with the volunteer, his left limb got infected and we had to make the difficult decision to have it amputated to the shoulder area,” added Low.

The lovable Patch in an MDDB promotion for their adoption drive. — Picture via Facebook/ Malaysian Dogs Deserve Bette

Patch eventually went to stay at MDDB’s half-way home in Puchong in the fourth year after his rescue after he went through several fosterers.

Despite his disabilities, Low said Patch cultivated a diva personality.

“He was loved by all. When he was at the half-way home, he slept with the caretaker in her room,” said Low.

Patch singing A walk down memory lane. Taken at the Yeap residence when Gina was fostering him for a while. Patch liked to sing. Posted by Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better on Friday, June 24, 2022

Patch’s funeral package, which included transportation from the veterinary clinic, hearse service, preparation of carcass, a coffin, cremation and urn, was fully sponsored by Nirvana Asia Group.

Low said this was the second time the group had sponsored a pet funeral package for MDDB.

“The first was for another one of our disabled dogs, Justice, in 2017 and his urn is interned at a niche at Nirvana’s pet cemetery in Semenyih,” said Low.