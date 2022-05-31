A frisky couple in the US derailed a virtual religious event after accidentally leaving their camera on to have sex for 45 minutes. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — A virtual religious event in Minneapolis, United States became steamy after a randy couple accidentally live-streamed their bedroom romp to the attendees.

According to New York Post, the middle-aged couple continued fondling and pleasuring one another for 45 minutes while attending the online synagogue at the Temple Beth El in Minneapolis recently.

The report said the couple’s steamy session went on until they saw a private chat begging them to stop.

An onlooker was quoted saying that the woman was walking around naked while going in and out of the Zoom frame.

"He was in the bed, he whipped it out and she started going to work.

"Someone on the Zoom saw and called her and was like, ‘what are you doing? You’re on camera.”

The onlooker, who didn’t want to be named, said it was a Zoom session for a bat mitzvah - a Jewish ceremony to celebrate when boys and girls reach the adulthood age of 12.

"Most people were not on camera except like, the old ones who don’t know how to turn off their camera, and these two people.

"So the boxes were pretty big and everyone could see who was on camera.”

The couple has not been identified by the synagogue.

Temple Beth El managing director Matt Walzer said he was aware of the incident but refused to comment on the details.

The unlucky couple was among the many who were caught inadvertently with their pants down on live videoconferencing platforms since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.