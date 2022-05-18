Florida man arrested for misusing 911 to call police to arrest US President Joe Biden, ‘ release drug lord El Chapo

A man in Florida has been arrested for misusing 911 and calling for the imprisonment of President Joe Biden, release of El Chapo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A man in Florida, US, is out on a US$150 (RM657) bond after being arrested earlier for calling 911 to inform police that President Joe Biden should be jailed.

Jacob Ryan Philbeck who made a total of three calls in a span of an hour, also called for the release of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, The Smoking Gun reported, quoting an arrest report.

The 29-year-old was arrested by police who went to his home in Palm Harbor, a Tampa suburb, and was booked for misusing the 911 system, a misdemeanor.

Philbeck, a registered Republican voter, was initially informed that “the information he was providing was a non-emergency situation.”

He was also warned not to use the 911 system in such a manner.

Nevertheless, he persisted.

When police arrived at Philbeck’s residence, he was still on the line with 911.

Needless to say, that call was cut short by Philbeck’s 6 am arrest.

The arrest report notes that there was an indication of alcohol influence.