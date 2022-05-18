Florida man arrested for misusing 911 to call police to arrest US President Joe Biden, ‘ release drug lord El Chapo

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A man in Florida, US, is out on a US$150 (RM657) bond after being arrested earlier for calling 911 to inform police that President Joe Biden should be jailed.
Jacob Ryan Philbeck who made a total of three calls in a span of an hour, also called for the release of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, The Smoking Gun reported, quoting an arrest report.
The 29-year-old was arrested by police who went to his home in Palm Harbor, a Tampa suburb, and was booked for misusing the 911 system, a misdemeanor.
Philbeck, a registered Republican voter, was initially informed that “the information he was providing was a non-emergency situation.”
He was also warned not to use the 911 system in such a manner.
Nevertheless, he persisted.
When police arrived at Philbeck’s residence, he was still on the line with 911.
Needless to say, that call was cut short by Philbeck’s 6 am arrest.
The arrest report notes that there was an indication of alcohol influence.