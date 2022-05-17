US social media influencer raises over RM1m for Uber driver with cancer-stricken daughter (VIDEO)

Social media influencer Becca Moore (bottom left) helped raise over RM1 million to help Myra Torres who is being treated for cancer. — Picture via Instagram/ becccamooore

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — A social media influencer managed to raise US$230,000 (RM1.01 million) for an Uber driver who helped her.

Becca Moore started a GoFundMe to help Raul Torres pay family medical bills and other expenses after Torres sacrificed his day to help her, USA Today reported.

The 23-year-old Moore from Ohio was visiting California for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival where she lost her mobile phone, credit card and rental car keys.

The next day, Moore got into an Uber ride driven by Torres, who noticed the woman’s distraught look.

He stopped driving Uber for the day and offered to wait for Moore while she got a new phone at a shop.

He also helped Moore to look for her phone which contained her credit card after successfully tracking the device down.

Before leaving, Moore had dinner with Torres where it was revealed his 18-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer which made Moore decide to help him.

Since starting the GoFundMe on April 28 with a modest target of US$1,000 (RM4,391), the fund has since reached US$233,000.

“It hit US$1,000 in one hour and then US$100,000 (RM439,100) in 24 hours,” Moore said.

“That was the most insane thing ever. I still can’t believe it.”

Torres’ father also had cancer and passed away the day after the fundraiser went live, Moore said.

Torres reportedly said he almost did not accept the ride.

He was looking to make some extra money for his daughter’s treatment.

The money raised by Moore will help the family cover outstanding medical bills and other expenses.