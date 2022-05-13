American Twitch streamer’s attempt to put out fire she caused in kitchen gets thrashed online

Streamer Kelly Caron learnt the hard way as to why grease fires should never be put out with water. ― Screenshot via YouTube/ TwitchClips

PETALING JAYA, May 13 ― A Miami-based Twitch streamer almost set her kitchen ablaze during a livestream of her cooking.

Kelly Caron, who goes by kjanecaron on Twitch, was cooking live on camera when a pan on her stove burst into flames.

A clip of the incident shared by Dextero on Twitter has garnered five million views so far.

At the start of the video, Caron can be seen in an already smoke-filled kitchen.

She rushes to take the pan off the stove when it catches fire ― only to run it under water in the sink.

Thanks to the combination of oil and water, the flames erupt into a larger blaze, causing Caron to fling the pan back onto the stove.

Caron standing in shock after the flames died out. ― Screenshot via YouTube/ TwitchClips

She lets out a string of expletives as the fire alarm goes off, repeatedly shouting: “Guys, I don’t know what to do! I don’t know what to do!”

Fortunately, the fire eventually dies out, leaving Caron speechless and in shock.

According to Dextero, she posted an Instagram story update saying that she was fine, though she did have to call the fire department.

Social media users have berated Caron’s lack of cooking skills, as well as fire safety, but others were more sympathetic to her panicked reaction.

In response to going viral, Caron urged more “to be kind” as she was inexperienced in dealing with fires.

As one YouTube user pointed out, the incident is a reminder of the basics of handling kitchen fires: “Lesson 101: Pour baking soda or salt if you can't cover the fire, kids. Never put a grease fire under water!”