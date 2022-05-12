Texas man allegedly breaks into home, mows lawn before fleeing with lawnmower

Police say the man mowed the lawn without the homeowner’s consent. ― Screenshot via Facebook/ Port Arthur Police Department

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, May 12 ― A man in Texas, the United States, allegedly stole a lawnmower, only to mow the victim’s lawn before running away from the scene.

The bizarre incident occurred on April 1, but was recently made public by the Port Arthur Police Department on their Facebook page.

In a post detailing the incident, police said a resident had reported that an “unknown person” was mowing their lawn.

According to the post, the man ran away “while dragging the lawnmower with him” upon the arrival of police officers.

The man managed to get away and abandoned the lawnmower in an alley, police said.

The post is also accompanied by CCTV footage of the incident, which shows the man entering the home’s shed through an open door.

He is then seen carefully setting aside a bicycle to pull out a red lawnmower.

CCTV footage shows the man casually strolling in to begin his stealthy yardwork. ― Screenshot via Facebook/ Port Arthur Police Department

After filling up the lawnmower with gas, he gets to work ― first mowing a small patch of grass in the backyard, before moving on to the front lawn.

Police added that the man, whom they identified as Marcus Hubbard, “currently has an outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Building”.

Facebook users speculated that there may be more to the story and wondered if the man was simply “providing a free community service”.

“I wish I would wake up and find he has done my hedges,” said one user.

Another user, who shared the same name as the suspect, said: “You will never catch me. I will mow all the yards”