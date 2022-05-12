Pet dog saves two-year-old girl in the UK from being taken by biting kidnapper’s leg

The incident occurred at The Mount, Ringwood, Hampshire on Wednesday morning as the toddler was walking with her mother and the pet dog. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — A kidnapper was forced to release a two-year-old girl he took earlier after her pet dog bit the suspect’s leg.

The incident occurred at The Mount, Ringwood, Hampshire on Wednesday morning as the toddler was walking with her mother and the pet dog, The Mirror reported.

A Hampshire police spokesman said the family was approached by two men who showed an interest in their dog.

“The woman reported that one of the men then picked up her daughter and ran with her towards a nearby housing estate.”

“The child was let go after the dog bit the man on his leg.”

The spokesman said the girl and her mother are being supported by specialist officers who are at this early stage trying to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened and they are currently dealing with it as an attempted kidnapping.

“Our officers are carrying out extensive inquiries in the local area — including house-to-house visits, scoping CCTV and there will be high-visibility patrols in the area to reassure the community,” Detective Inspector Janine Bradley said.