KL woman donates money to Ampang surau after experiencing congregants’ act of kindness

Letchumy was grateful that kind devotees from the nearby surau reached out to her to help her. ― Picture via Twitter/TK Letchumy

PETALING JAYA, May 5 ― TK Letchumy gave a small contribution to an Ampang surau after she experienced kindness from its members when her car broke down last Friday.

Kebaikan yang diterima perlu dibalas dengan kebaikan jua.



Di pagi Syawal yang mulia ini, saya menyalurkan sedikit sumbangan kepada surau yang membantu saya semasa kereta terkandas tempoh hari. — T.K. Letchumy (@TKLetchumy) May 2, 2022

Letchumy, 37, had penned down her experiences on Twitter after her car broke down around 7.10pm while she was heading to her mother-in-law's house.

Seperti biasa, lepas balik kerja, saya bergegas untuk ambil anak-anak dari tadika dan rumah mak mertua. Siapa sangka, kereta saya tiba-tiba berhenti di jalan raya. Langsung tak boleh bergerak, hanya enjin kereta sahaja yang hidup. Saya terus panik. pic.twitter.com/ohCxghnFwT — T.K. Letchumy (@TKLetchumy) April 29, 2022

Her six-year-old daughter was also with her in the car.

“I couldn't believe that my engine couldn't start and I called my husband but he was working at that time.

“I was on the verge of crying as I was panicking when my car was blocking the heavy traffic and everyone was honking at me.

“But luckily, a man emerged from Ampang's Surau Baitul Ehsan stopped and asked me what had happened and called a few other boys to help me push the car to a nearby carpark.

“Plus, this happened just before the buka puasa and yet they still mustered the energy to push my car and postponed having their iftar meal.”

She added she was treated with kindness even at the surau where her child and her were given cold drinks although the others had not broken their fast yet.

“I was really touched at the kindness shown by the devotees ― especially by the man who had first noticed me and called the younger boys in the area to help push my car to a carpark.

“I was shocked as I had sent my car for servicing a week ago and yet my car broke down at such an unearthly hour.

“But I was really fortunate to have had a man help me and go all out to make sure that my daughter and I were unharmed, and made me feel comforted.

“They then waited till my car was fixed and made sure it was safe for me to drive back with my daughter,” she said.

She added that the small donation that she gave three days ago was a token of appreciation to those who had gone all out to help her.

Many who read Letchumy's post were touched by the kindness shown by the devotees, while others were grateful that Malaysians were kind and willing to help their fellow Malaysians when in need.

The post has been retweeted over 9,000 times.