Malaysians, brands bid farewell to MySejahtera scans in witty memes on social media

The MySejahtera check-in feature to enter premises will no longer be compulsory from May 1. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Beginning this Sunday, people can walk into public places or premises without the need to scan the MySejahtera QR code.

Based on reactions on social media, it seems that the decision by the Health Ministry yesterday was a long-awaited one for many.

Malaysians, as well as some corporations, took to social media to bid farewell to the contact tracing application scanning feature which was introduced towards the end of the first movement control order in April 2020.

Hypermarket and retail chain Mydin was quick to post a funeral poster of MySejahtera shortly after the announcement yesterday.

The poster in black featured MySejahtera’s check-in QR code and said “In Memory March 2020 – May 2022”.

TGV Cinemas came up with a Fast & Furious-themed meme to bid goodbye to the app in Vin Diesel style from the “last goodbye” scene in Furious 7 film.

The post was accompanied by a caption saying “We’ve come a long way from where we began

Oh, I won’t tell you all about it, hope I won’t see you again.”

Many other social media users also fired up their creative flare to say goodbye to the MySejahtera scan feature which was mandatory for two years.

Although the check-in feature will not be mandatory from May 1, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said premises owners can check their visitors’ health status to verify if they are tested positive for Covid-19, are high-risk individuals or have been issued the home surveillance order.

He also urged members of the public to turn on their MySJ Trace function to enable contact tracing for Covid-19 infection cases.