UK woman trapped in public toilet had to pay additional RM1.67 to get out

The woman who was in Wales for a family holiday said her encounter was unacceptable.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Authorities in Wales had to close a public toilet for repairs after a woman got trapped in it and had to pay to exit.

Lucy Wishart had paid 30 pence (RM1.67) to use the lavatory in the holiday resort of Llandudno in Conwy county but wasn’t able to get out, BBC reported.

She had to contact her husband, Ian, and asked him to insert another 30 pence to open the door, after following advice on the inside of the convenience which read “do not panic”.

“Imagine an elderly person getting locked in or a tourist travelling alone,” said Wishart, who was visiting from Preston, Lancashire, for a family holiday.

Highlighting her concern via social media, Wishart said her encounter was unacceptable.

In her post, Wishart shared a photograph of a notice on the toilet next to the Great Orme Visitor Centre, advising how to get out if users became locked in.

People are told to “reassure the individual that everything is OK”, and then ask them to press the unlock button.

It goes on to say that they may have to wait 15 minutes and insert another 30 pence for the door to release.

Wishart said her husband and four-year-old son, Oliver, were in a nearby play area when she called for help and they had to go to a café for change.

“We reported it in the café and they said the council has been told many times,” she said.

“Consequently, subsequent visitors had to lodge the door ajar with a rock whilst someone else stood outside.”

Responding to Wishart’s complaints, a spokesman of Conwy council said the toilet had been temporarily closed for the manufacturer to inspect and fix the lock as well as make other repairs.