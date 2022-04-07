The Angel for Fashion platform is bringing Ukrainian fashion to the world

Jen Sidary aims to help build support for the Ukrainian fashion industry and foster international recognition of its talent with the Angel for Fashion e-commerce platform. — Picture via Instagram/angelforfashion/Timothy Fernandez

KYIV, April 7 — With the Angel for Fashion e-commerce platform, Jen Sidary aims to help build support for the Ukrainian fashion industry and foster international recognition of its talent. The site puts no fewer than 30 designers and labels in the spotlight, allowing visitors the possibility to discover each of their collections and to buy some of their most emblematic pieces. It’s a way to mobilise consumers around the world while allowing those working in the sector to continue doing the business necessary for them to maintain it, despite the Russian invasion.

Despite the war that has been raging on their territory since February 2022, many Ukrainian fashion designers continue their work today, either through their own collections or by supporting those who have committed to defending their country. To allow the Ukrainian fashion industry to maintain visibility on the international scene, entrepreneur Jen Sidary has chosen to bring together a host of Ukrainian designers on a single platform, Angel for Fashion.

The idea is to honour each of these 30 fashion designers, to present their work, and to allow the greatest number of people to purchase pieces from their collections, which demonstrate a diverse array of inspiration and styles. The platform will eventually be accessible worldwide, with two exceptions: Russia and Belarus, as revealed by The New York Times. Not content to simply make these products available to every corner of the world, the platform is also working to tell some of the most inspiring stories.

“Angelforashion.com is a place for you to discover, shop and personally support the Ukrainian fashion industry. Here you can find new content and styles as you discover the creations of each amazing brand. You’ll get to know each designer and develop a personal emotional connection to their work. Many of you have been watching the courage and strength of the Ukrainian people as they resist and uphold their strong values. We’re here to introduce you to another amazing force within Ukraine: their phenomenal fashion industry,” outlined Jen Sidary, founder of the platform.

Hundreds of items are currently available, from men’s ready-to-wear to women’s ready-to-wear and a whole selection of accessories — bags, jewellery, scarves, masks, shoes of all kinds, and even luggage. Riot Division, Bobkova, Samokish, Kofta Studio, and Elena Reva, are among the houses and designers present on the platform. Be aware, however, that some of the items may not be shipped immediately due to logistical difficulties related to the war.

Find out more: Angelforfashion.com. — ETX Studio