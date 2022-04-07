Pensioner in India spends RM8,000 life savings to erect marble statue of pet dog that died

A pensioner in Tamil Nadu, India, put up a marble statue of his dog following its death last year. ― Picture via Twitter/@Dog_express

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 ― A pensioner in Tamil Nadu, India spent his life savings of 150,000 rupees (RM8,335) to erect a statue of his pet dog that passed away last year.

The marble statue of Tom the chocolate Labrador was put up by Muthu Kumar, 82, at his farm in Manamadurai in January this year.

Muthu's son Manoj told The National that his father was very attached to Tom, who became immobile in the last two months of its life.

Muthu stayed by the dog’s side until its death in January last year.

“He took care of him throughout his life. He treated Tom like a son and not a dog. He never served him food on plate but always fed him,” Manoj reportedly said.

Manoj, 34, said his father had wanted to show his love for Tom and to tell the next generations of their clan about his affection for Tom and its loyalty towards the family.

“He wanted Tom to be remembered for the next 100 years.”

Construction for the marble statue by a sculptor began in January, complete with a canopy.

After its completion, Muthu would travel 18 kilometres by bus twice a week to visit Tom, carrying its favourite treats of kibble and eggs.

He also hired a caretaker to look after the shrine and offer it meals daily.

“We were surprised when he told us about the statue. We told him he was wasting money that he could have given to a needy person, but he wanted to do something special for Tom,” added Manoj.

“He did not ask for any help from us and had used his own savings,” he said, adding that each time when his father visits Tom, he would also bring along a garland and eggs to be offered.