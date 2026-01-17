PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — The Collektr Experience Centre officially launched today at Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya, marking Malaysia’s first dedicated collectors’ hub for livestream commerce, creator collaborations, and immersive collectible culture.

For the uninitiated, a collectors’ hub is a central space — either physical or digital — where collectors gather to trade, display, and share items centred around specific interests or themes, ranging from pop culture franchises such as Marvel, DC, and Pokémon to Star Wars memorabilia.

From livestreams to real life

In Malaysia, the Collektr Experience Centre is the first of its kind, evolving from an app into a physical venue where visitors can experience livestream shopping firsthand and engage directly with vendors selling collectibles in person.

Malay Mail attended today’s launch, which was officiated by Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh and attended by Amcorp Group COO Mohd Rahimi Mohd Yusof; Collektr chairman Tunku Alizakri Raja Muhammad Alias; as well as the founding team of Collektr comprising Adlin Yusman, Saida Azizi, and Fahrul Azmi.

The trading cards area at The Collektr Experience Centre during its launch at Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Collecting as a lifestyle, not a trend

“Being a collector, it requires a lot of diligence.

“Diligence in researching, in looking for the items.

“It takes a lot of time searching online, and of course, with a platform like this, it helps,” Yeoh said.

She noted that as society moves further into an online world, fewer people pay attention to physical items.

“But this is something that the next generation must learn, that there is value in physical items.

“If you see the value in collecting items and then passing them on as an inheritance to the next person, there are a lot of values that we can teach.

“And so when you have an online platform like this, it can actually create something that can sustain the interests of young people,” she said.

A mall built around community

Rahimi said Collektr has, in a relatively short time, established a presence in the digital marketplace, offering online trading and functionality for a wide range of collectors.

He added that Amcorp Mall, since its inception, has always been a community-minded mall.

“Therefore, when Collektr approached us with a vision for collaboration, we were pleased to embrace the partnership,” said the Amcorp Group COO.

Hot Wheels and other collectible figures on display at the launch of The Collektr Experience Centre at Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Tunku Alizakri shared that trust was a key reason he joined Collektr as chairman.

As a collector himself, he said there is real economic value in trust — especially in preserving and passing cherished collectibles to the next generation.

He added that the Collektr Experience Centre reflects this belief, serving as a trusted platform that connects collectors, creators, and buyers in a meaningful way.

Malaysia aims to stand out in the collectors’ economy

Adlin said the collectors’ economy is massive today, valued at approximately US$300 billion globally.

However, in Malaysia — and South-east Asia in general — the market remains niche.

“The largest market in our region, outside of China, is actually Taiwan or Hong Kong, depending on which.

“After that, it’s Singapore,” he said.

“Malaysia is still very far behind, and we should do something like this,” he added.

Hannah Yeoh touring The Collektr Experience Centre during its official launch. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

He noted that Singapore is currently the leading market in the region and a billion-dollar business, while in the United States, Fanatics Collectibles is a US$31 billion company.

“Collektr aims to reach at least 10 per cent of that size through its Experience Centres.”

Level-up plans incoming

Plans are also underway for a second Collektr Experience Centre, which will be larger and located in Atria, with hopes of opening by the middle of the year, according to Adlin.

Yeoh added that she hopes to see more Collektr Experience Centres established, ideally in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, or even Labuan.

She also said she would engage the Ministry of Finance on potential tax implications, emphasising the need for the initiative to remain competitive with other countries.