PARIS, Jan 18 — The impending disintegration of what was once the world’s largest iceberg, A23a, has been captured in a new satellite image, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The image shows the first signs that the iceberg will soon break up completely, the European Space Agency (ESA) reported on Friday, noting the exceptionally clear, cloud-free view of the giant as it floats off Antarctica.

“The bright blue areas visible on its surface and on the icebergs to its south are ponds of meltwater, which are clear signs of the iceberg’s rapid demise,” said the Paris-based agency.

The image was taken by the Sentinel-2 satellite of the European Earth observation programme Copernicus.

Iceberg A23a was once the largest iceberg in the world, covering around 4,000 square kilometres - more than three times the size of Rome. It has now diminished to about 1,000 square kilometres in area.

After breaking off from the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf on the Antarctic mainland in 1986, A23a remained grounded on the seabed for decades.

The so-called megaberg broke free in 2000 but remained trapped in circulating ocean currents before drifting rapidly away from Antarctic waters in November 2023. It is now located in the South Atlantic.

On December 20, the satellite captured it about 150 kilometres north-west of South Georgia Island, surrounded by several small icebergs.

It is not unusual for icebergs that travel this far north to break up, due to warmer sea temperatures and weather conditions.

According to ESA, A23a is on course for even warmer climes and will soon share the fate of other icebergs that have broken up in these waters. — Bernama-dpa