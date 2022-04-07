Fashion’s hottest new accessory? The sex toy...

Lelo and Diesel join forces for a red-hot collaboration. — Picture courtesy of Lelo x Diesel via ETX Studio

PARIS, April 7 — Who would have thought it? With a long history of collaborations crossing over into various fields — including art, gastronomy and music — the fashion industry now seems keen to explore new, unknown — and unexpected — worlds. Cue the latest partnership from the Diesel brand, which has joined forces with sexual wellness company Lelo, to craft a disruptive collection of two intimate accessories with a unique design.

Diesel had already turned up the temperature a notch during its show for the fall-winter 2022-2023 season. Indeed, giant inflatable dolls taking suggestive poses set the tone of this show, channelling themes of self-expression, and even sex appeal. The ready-to-wear brand’s signature jeans were revealed in a new, more suggestive light, transforming into a second skin, a deconstructed garment, or even a belt-turned-skirt.

More than a month after this showcase, Diesel has unveiled a new and totally unexpected collaboration with the sexual wellness brand Lelo. A surprise for the fashion sphere, because, while eroticism is omnipresent in the fashion industry, the world of sexual pleasure is much less so. For the purposes of this partnership, two of Lelo’s cult products — with designs more akin to art than to sex toys — have been reinterpreted by the ready-to-wear brand, with an emphasis on its signature colour, red.

“We at Lelo are pioneers, and we are always happy to collaborate with like-minded brands that inspire and empower people to express their style. For this reason, the collaboration with Diesel came naturally as we found a partner that matches our philosophy. Our partnership with Diesel is crucial as it showcases a union between fashion and sex-tech and highlights how sexual wellness is seamlessly incorporated in our daily life. Just like a pair of jeans,” said Luka Matutinović, chief marketing officer at Lelo.

The two sex toys launched Wednesday, April 6, and are available exclusively via the e-stores of both brands. They are the Sona Cruise clitoral stimulator and the TOR 2 vibrating ring, available for €120 and €150 (RM552 and RM690), respectively.

This is not the first time that a fashion house has ventured into the world of sexual wellbeing. Back in January, the On Aura Tout Vu couture house also unveiled a collection of sex toys with Lelo, as well as a line of matching bags. It was a collection that certainly stood out at haute couture week. — ETX Studio