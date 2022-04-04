Man in Germany investigated for getting vaccinated 90 times against Covid-19 to sell forged jab passes

German man gets vaccinated against Covid-19 for 90 times to obtain passes to be forged for sale. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A German man got himself vaccinated against Covid-19 for 90 times so that he could sell forged jab passes.

The unidentified 60-year-old, who hails from Magdeburg, got the jabs from centres in Saxony, Daily Mail reported.

His ruse was only uncovered recently after he had a Covid-19 jab two days in a row at a vaccination centre in Eilenburg, Saxony.

It was not known if the man’s personal health was impacted as a result of the high number of vaccines.

Police are now investigating the man for issuing vaccination cards without authorisation and document forgery.

In recent months, police have been clamping down on vaccine passport forgery raids.

Many people have refused to get jabbed in Germany but also want Covid-19 passports, which gives access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theatres, swimming pools or workplaces.

Germany continues to report high infection rates although Covid-19 measures have been lifted.

Wearing face masks in grocery stores and most theatres is no longer compulsory but they are still mandatory on public transport.

Most schools in Germany also no longer require students to wear face masks.

Germany has recorded 130,029 Covid -19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.