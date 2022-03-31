Woman in rushed to hospital to remove 20cm vibrator stuck in her buttocks

The woman said she started to explore the world of sex toys after being single for three years. -- Picture from Picjumbo.com

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — A woman had to be rushed to the hospital after a 20 cm vibrator got stuck in her buttocks.

The woman, identified by her first name Brittany from Alabama, United States, said she started to explore the world of sex toys after being single for three years, Daily Star reported.

Recalling her ordeal, Brittany said she ordered the blue coloured vibrator that comes with three balls and a vibrator.

“I was so excited, as soon as I got it in the mail I was like, ‘Oh I’m done, I’m going to take a bath’,” she reportedly said.

She soon realised it was not the best idea.

“Too much oil, too much excitement, and you just don’t have that many hands yourself, so it just happens,” she said.

“Two hands, three parts, so it had to be let go off. I thought it was going to stay but it didn’t; the vibrator part on it made it like a tunnel,” she added.

The vibrator got sucked so far in her bum that she felt it “vibrating” her back leaving Brittany with no choice but to call emergency services.

At the hospital, Brittany was sent to general surgeon Dr George Crawford, who was taken aback at what he saw.

“When you think about it, the rectum is designed to keep poop off the floor. If you put something far enough up, it will suck it right up,” he said.

Under an X-ray examination, Dr Crawford located the vibrator somewhere near the colon.

He said Brittany was lucky that it had not caused any serious damages or any bleeding.

Dr Crawford, who used a pair of thin metal tongs to remove the vibrator, said Brittany was fortunate the sex toy did not go through her rectal wall.

“If that’s the case you actually have a hole in your rectum and poop or whatever is leaking into your abdomen,” he added.