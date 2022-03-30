How the USA is the stuff of dreams for TikTokers

The Grand Canyon, in the United States, is one of the favourite destinations of TikTokers. — Unsplash pic via ETX Studio

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, March 30 — If you thought that times were hard for the American dream — especially since the Trump presidency — then TikTok users could make you think again.

This online community seemingly can’t get enough of videos featuring the grandiose landscapes of the USA.

From beauty tips to food trends and travel inspiration, TikTok is a good social network for finding vacation ideas.

According to the NextVacay platform, a flight deal alert service, Google searches for travel videos jumped 350 per cent in 2021.

In light of this, it’s interesting to consider what kinds of content TikTokers are looking for.

The online travel agency has thus analysed the most popular posts, cross-referencing the results with reviews posted on TripAdvisor, as well as the presence of affordable accommodation options, in order to discover the destinations that most inspire the young members of the Chinese social network.

In this list of top 10 tourist hotspots, the United States stands out as the most popular destination.

The Walt Disney World theme park in Florida leads the way, followed further down the list by the Grand Canyon in Arizona (5th), the Las Vegas Strip (6th), the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco (7th), Hoover Dam (8th) and Yosemite National Park (9th).

While it should be specified that the travel platform NextVacy is an American agency, based in Georgia, USA, the ranking nonetheless shows that TikTokers are logically attracted to grandiose destinations, which offer them images impressive enough to ensure they get noticed on the social network feed.

Indeed, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which houses the world’s highest observatory and stands at a total height of 828 meters, takes second place in the ranking. And another iconic and photogenic tower comes third — the French capital’s Eiffel Tower.

Stonehenge, the megalithic monument standing in Salisbury (United Kingdom) since at least 1100 BC, rounds off the top 10. — ETX Studio