Malaysia AIDS Foundation brings notable personalities together to discuss gender equality

The Malaysian AIDS Foundation to organise a webinar to discuss gender equality and women participation in decision-making roles in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of MAF

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Malaysia initiated a programme to target 30 per cent of women in decision-making roles by 2020 and the country seems to be on the right track.

Last year, Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff told Dewan Rakyat that women holding decision-making positions in government agencies in Malaysia stood at 38.2 per cent.

However, there is still room for much improvement in other sectors in ensuring gender equality.

With that in mind, the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF), in collaboration with Yayasan Sime Darby and Astro Awani’s Linc have organised a webinar to discuss “gender equality today for sustainable tomorrow”.

The webinar, titled “30 per cent of women in leadership now! The game plan” is set to bring together notable women personalities namely; infectious disease expert and MAF chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, Yayasan Sime Darby chief executive officer Yatela Zainal Abidin.

There will also be consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Imelda Balchin and Persatuan Wahidayah Malaysia founder and chairperson Norlela Mokhtar.

The session will be moderated by Astro Awani senior anchor Melisa Idris.

The public may register for free and join the conversation tomorrow at 11am here.