Covid-19: Butler companies in UK looking for men to fill vacancies as country eases pandemic restrictions

Two butler companies in the UK are urgently looking for men to fill positions in the company as the country eases its Covid-19 restrictions. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Two butler companies are hiring for hen party celebrations as the UK eases its Covid-19 restrictions.

The companies — Butlers with Bums and Adonis Cabaret — are facing a shortage for male candidates due to the pandemic, The Star reported.

The job requires men to wear nothing except for a bow tie and an apron, with their rears on display.

Butlers with Bums director Dan Harley said they have a lot of demand for butlers across the UK right now for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but a shortage of manpower..

“We know there are gym enthusiasts and fitness lovers out there that are perfect for the job and would like them to urgently get in touch and get involved.”

Buff butlers will engage ‘in all sorts of playful party antics, from serving up canapes and tipples, to posing with hens for photos,’ according to the job specification.

The companies are also on the lookout for models for life drawing classes, where they will pose nude to allow others to draw them.

Tristan Mills, who runs the Adonis Cabaret, said they are hoping to expand their shows and recruit many more men.

According to the advertisement, the candidates have to be between 23 to 38 years old.