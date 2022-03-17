Aliff Syukri slammed by Malaysians after sharing explicit wedding night tips for newlywed couples (VIDEO)

Too much information: The flamboyant millionaire’s bedroom tips for newlyweds left viewers feeling grossed out. ― Screengrab via Instagram/Aliff Syukri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, March 17 ― Controversial cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri is once again in the limelight.

This time for imparting tips to newly-married couples on their first night.

The clip, which was posted earlier this week, shows a shirtless Aliff with a towel around his neck in a bathroom.

“Tips for a painless first night,” he said in the clip.

The flamboyant mogul was promoting his latest health supplement for men and thought an explicit guide would be a good idea.

His instructions include “be calm and don’t be hasty”, “start with ‘foreply’ (sic)” and to use lubricant in case it hurts.

“If you want to make your first night extra amazing, get Arjuna Max now,” he added.

Social media users were left grossed out by the clip, prompting a flood of comments admonishing the celebrity businessman for his TMI (too much information) content.

“I’ve unfollowed, this has no benefit,” one Instagram user said.

“What is this content for,” asked a second user.

“Can you wear a shirt, this is so gross,” a third user added.

Others also encouraged the entrepreneur to cover up for the sake of female viewers.

“It’s compulsory for men to be clothed in front of other women because this counts as your aurat,” wrote one person.

Despite the harsh comments, some followers thanked Aliff for the detailed tips, saying it would help them on their wedding night.

Others also praised him for his creative marketing strategy.

The clip received 388,000 views, over 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Aliff was previously slammed by followers for promoting the same sexual stamina supplement where he provided similar advice to married couples to help them spice up their bedroom sessions.