Can’t pick a laptop for your needs? Here are essential tips before buying a laptop

Thanks to the crowded laptop market, selecting one that ticks all the boxes may not be an easy feat. — Picture courtesy of MSI

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The tech arena has evolved significantly over the past decade with the advent of smart devices, applications and many new features.

Selecting a laptop hasn’t necessarily become easier however thanks to the abundance of brands and models available in the market.

With so many options to choose from, selecting the best laptop to fit your needs can often be like navigating a minefield.

The first and most important step is to know the purpose of the laptop for your needs.

Bear in mind that laptops vary greatly by the operating system, speed, graphics capability, storage size and a whole lot of technical specs.

On top of that, your laptop needs may be entirely different depending on your nature of work, only adding to the confusion when you are in search of the perfect one.

Whether you are planning to buy a laptop for gaming, day-to-day work or heavy-duty tasks, finding a good one may not be as simple as just navigating the manufacturer’s website.

To streamline your search and save you some time, here’s MSI’s laptop buying guide that can help you identify a laptop that is suited to your daily needs.

The Taiwanese multinational tech brand is also having a sale until the end of March, which can save you a few bucks.

The GF63 model is a great option for those who want a laptop for gaming and everyday use. — Picture courtesy of MSI

Gaming and work

There is no doubt that the desktop remains supreme among many gamers, but sometimes you just want something more portable, especially if you want to use it for both work and gaming.

If that’s the case, you shouldn’t just look at specs when buying a laptop.

It’s important to look for a device that gives you the capability to play games at the highest level with a powerful graphics card.

Such specs aren’t just perfect for gaming.

The MSI gaming and content creation laptop series are powered with rigid processors, discrete graphics and industry-standard battery to offer a seamless multitasking experience.

The laptops also come with vast amounts of memory and storage capacity, perfect for designers who need to store large-sized assets.

The series comes in a variety of price ranges to make selection easier for those who want to stick to their budget.

It starts with GF63 at the discounted rate of RM3,699 until the most advanced model Katana GF66 which cost RM6,499.

There is also the Bravo 15 at RM3,499 which comes with AMD Ryzen processor.

MSI Creator Z16 is a perfect model for creative mavens who want a sophisticated and edgy laptop for their creative work. —Picture courtesy of MSI

Creator Z16

Built for creative mavens, the Creator Z16 is MSI’s sophisticated and edgy laptop to address the needs of artistry creators, scientists and artificial intelligence experts.

The laptop comes with a golden ratio display screen to offer a more comfortable visual experience with quality details.

The model is equipped with the 2x Thunderbolt 4 feature to offer seamless multitasking to users who opt to expand their vision across multiple displaces for their creative work.

The Creator Z16 is available in two models of i7 and i9 which are priced at RM8,999 and RM10,999 respectively.

Modern 14 model comes with an affordable price tag and features that address everyday needs. —Picture courtesy of MSI

Day-to-day work

Whether you are a student, a working professional or an occasional gamer, everyone needs a reliable everyday laptop that’s efficient and doesn’t break the bank.

MSI has a range of go-to laptops that are ideal for studying and working, while it can also handle other activities such as gaming, photo and video editing well.

The range provides a combination of performance, durability, portability, security and battery life to help you get your everyday tasks done efficiently.

They also come in affordable pricing that ranges between RM2,349 for Modern 14 and RM4,999 for Summit E13 Flip Evo.

MSI is currently running a sale until the end of March and has slashed the prices which is a great bargain.

Surf over here for more info about MSI’s laptop range and the promo.