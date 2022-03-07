Woman in Zhejiang, China fights with supermarket cashier for being addressed as ‘auntie’

A woman in Zhejiang, China got into a fight with a supermarket cashier after being addressed as auntie. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A 41-year-old woman in Zhejiang, China got into a fight with a supermarket cashier after the latter addressed the woman as ‘auntie’.

Before the start of the brawl, the woman, identified by her surname Xing, had reasoned with the 29-year-old cashier about being addressed with the respectful term, Mothership reported.

Xing reportedly told the cashier that their age gap was not that big hence it was inappropriate for her to be addressed as auntie but preferred to be called sister.

Not willing to back down, the cashier questioned what was wrong in addressing Xing auntie.

Before the start of a scuffle, Xing claimed the cashier had thrown the receipt and scolded her.

Xing also alleged the cashier had kicked and pulled her hair.

Both were taken to the police station for mediation later with the cashier compensating Xing RMB500 (RM330).

CCTV footage viewed by police showed the cashier had hit Xing after the cashier got agitated with Xing as the latter’s mobile phone had come into contact with her.

The supermarket manager agreed that the cashier was at fault for starting the fight.

He however reasoned that Xing was called auntie because she looked slightly haggard.

Nevertheless, he apologised to Xing.

“I apologise on [the cashier’s] behalf, sorry, auntie. I am sorry. Oops, I mean sorry, sister. Sorry, pretty lady. Okay? We will improve in the future.”