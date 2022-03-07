Airbnb survey finds that over half of Malaysian respondents choose to stay at Airbnb accommodation when travelling domestically

It said the survey, which was conducted amongst 1,020 Malaysians between December 23, 2021 to January 14, 2022, revealed that over two-thirds (68 per cent) of Malaysians surveyed are likely to use Airbnb when they next travel and 44 per cent of respondents are also likely to host on Airbnb in the next 12 months. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 ― A survey by Airbnb, an online marketplace for lodging, has found that over half of the respondents are likely to stay at short-term rental accommodation when they travel domestically.

It said the survey, which was conducted amongst 1,020 Malaysians between December 23, 2021 to January 14, 2022, revealed that over two-thirds (68 per cent) of Malaysians surveyed are likely to use Airbnb when they next travel and 44 per cent of respondents are also likely to host on Airbnb in the next 12 months.

“The result indicated a strong local consensus that short-term rental accommodation benefits local communities,” it said in a statement today.

It said the result also indicated how Malaysians believed short-term rental accommodations drove positive outcomes for communities as guests from both domestic and international markets continued to support the country’s economic recovery.

“Over two-thirds agree that it creates an economic boost in neighbourhoods and 62 per cent of respondents believe overall that short-term rental accommodation drives benefits not only for hosts but also businesses in the community.

It said over 60 per cent of those surveyed support allowing residents in their city to rent out their homes on Airbnb and 80 per cent of respondents believed that Malaysians should be allowed to use surplus vacant apartments as short-term rentals in order to combat the ongoing property overhang, especially in states like Penang, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Head of public policy for South-east Asia Mich Goh said it is clear that Malaysians believed short-term rental accommodations drove positive outcomes for communities with both local and international guests using Airbnb to travel within and to Malaysia.

“We need a clear, simple and effective national framework that allows everyday Malaysians across the country to host with us.

“Airbnb is fully committed to continue working with the government towards this. We also remain focused on supporting the return of travel and readying our community to welcome travellers safely and responsibly,” she added. ― Bernama