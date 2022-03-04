Some SPM students take to Twitter to complain on distraction from RMAF’s training exercises drill during their exams

Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates speak up on Twitter regarding the Malaysian Royal Air Force's (RMAF) training exercises yesterday. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana and Screenshot from Twitter/ fuuyoh.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― As some might get excited while others were surprised by the Malaysian Royal Air Force’s (RMAF) training exercises yesterday, some were fairly distracted by the noise.

This includes some of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia’s (SPM) candidates who had just started sitting for their national examination on Wednesday.

According to a statement by RMAF, the training exercises which include low tactical flying was part of their efficiency training assessments and was done in a few areas in Selangor, Kelantan, Penang, and Pahang.

Coincidentally, the exercises were done at the same time SPM candidates were taking their exams which caused minor panic and distraction amongst the students.

Some SPM candidates took Twitter to express their thoughts regarding the RMAF’s training exercises.

“There was a plane coming in close above our school during paper one just now, I kid you not, I thought it was a bomb and that I was going to die,” tweeted user Fuuyoh.

“I was answering my SPM paper at that time, I was a bit shocked but thankfully my school is nearby TUDM, so we didn’t panic,” user waniter sensative tweeted.

“Had a minor panic while answering the exam just now. Was asking myself whether to continue or my time has come,” user ainmin54 tweeted.

I want to hear more voices of SPM students on their experience with TUDM's low-flying exercise while sitting for a final highschool exam that was already disrupted by the pandemic. If you see them, please RT their stories. — Juana Jaafar ✊🏾 (@juanajaafar) March 3, 2022

Other Twitter users sympathised with SPM students while some suggested that RMAF should follow South Korea where they suspended all airport take-offs so that college students could do their annual entrance exams in peace.

“I was teaching my class when we heard the loud noises from above. Some students are taking their SPM. Guess it’s just the school’s luck having to be located nearby Subang airport and the RMAF base,” Tweeted user AzharAndiTahir.

“Apparently TUDM was doing some flying exercise this morning. No wonder I kept hearing jets flying so low. My brain kept thinking my place was going to get bombed or something. My brain has no chill. Pity the SPM students too! Very distracting!” user Lokitty tweeted.

“Why is Malaysia so uncoordinated. Even the planes stop flying for South Korea’s National Exam Day,” tweeted user Syafiq Subri.

Apart from that, there were other users who said that the SPM candidates were being dramatic as the exercises lasted only a few minutes.

A screenshot of Tweets from users who claim the SPM candidates are overreacting. ― Screenshot via Twitter

RMAF will be running their efficiency training exercises until March 7 using various aircraft from different categories which includes fighter jets, transport planes along with helicopters.

In light of their exercises, RMAF has issued a statement, informing the public to not panic upon seeing the training exercises being conducted.