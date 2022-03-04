Giant Hypermarket Watch: Instant food products you need to satisfy your hunger cravings

Packet of sardine and Kopi O are being offered at reasonable prices compared to their net price. ― Pictures courtesy of Giant

PETALING JAYA, March 4 ― Instant food products are essential ― especially if you want to prepare a last minute dish or in need of your daily dose of caffeine to start the day.

Giant is offering Me&Mee Instant Noodles ― a packet of five is priced at RM5.60 compared to its original price of RM6.80.

If you’re thinking of whipping up a delicious last minute dish to go with rice, why not get a packet of D’Heritage Sardines in Tomato Sauce for only RM4.20 as compared to its net price of RM4.90.

Aik Cheong Kopi O is ideal for anyone who needs their daily dose of caffeine while working at home or in the office and is priced at RM5.90 as compared to its net price of RM7.90.

While you’re buying coffee, you could also consider getting a can of 500g of Dairy Champ Sweetened Creamer for only RM2.50.

Duck flavoured or Tom Yam instant noodles priced at RM5.60 while sweetened creamer is only for RM2.50. ― Pictures courtesy of Giant

These deals are part of Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign which means “lower prices for longer” that includes savings on over 460 new products with average savings of up to 20 per cent.

The campaign which covers daily essentials across selected fresh and grocery items aims to help Malaysians save their ringgit especially through these tough times brought on by the pandemic.

To help Malaysians get the most out of their savings on grocery shopping trips, Malay Mail will feature the best Giant HLRLL deals from now until March 2022 so be sure to check our website every Wednesday and Friday to find out what’s on offer.