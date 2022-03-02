Malay Mail

Malaysians praise convenience store staff for allowing terrified stray dog to seek shelter during thunderstorm

Wednesday, 02 Mar 2022 02:25 PM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

The stray dog ran into a 99 Speedmart store because it was frightened by loud thunder. — Picture via Twitter
KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — A terrified stray dog that sought refuge at a convenience store during a thunderstorm is warming hearts online.

A customer at an undisclosed 99 Speedmart outlet shared the incident on a Facebook group along with an adorable snapshot of the canine comfortably napping on a stack of dry dog food.

“I was shopping for items and suddenly saw it,” Aqluq Hakimi Saiful Aula wrote earlier this week.

“The Speedmart employee said the loud thunder scared the dog, that’s why it ran to hide here.”

The customer was informed that this wasn’t the first time the stray pooch had entered the store during bad weather.

“Each time there is thunder and heavy rain, it will go into the store to hide, poor thing.

“The fate of a stray dog,” he wrote.

 

 

The post which has been making the rounds on Twitter has been tugging at the heartstrings of Malaysians who praised the convenience store staff for their compassionate act.

“I will always pray for those who do good deeds to stray animals to enter heaven,” @nabilfikran10 wrote.

His Twitter post has since garnered 26,200 likes and 12,700 retweets.

 

 

 

 

“May the Speedmart worker who let the dog in to sleep be blessed in life,” said one reply.

Others couldn’t help but gush over the cute four-legged visitor.

“If I could take care of you, I would definitely carry you home,” one user said.

“Just one look and I can tell it’s such an affectionate dog,” a second comment read.

“It picked a clever location to hide. Food!” added another.

Many also chimed in to highlight the plight of homeless animals who don’t have a roof over their head.

 

 

However, a handful of tweet replies expressed concern over the dog’s presence in the store for Muslims, who consider the animal as haram or forbidden.

