Malaysians praise convenience store staff for allowing terrified stray dog to seek shelter during thunderstorm

The stray dog ran into a 99 Speedmart store because it was frightened by loud thunder. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — A terrified stray dog that sought refuge at a convenience store during a thunderstorm is warming hearts online.

A customer at an undisclosed 99 Speedmart outlet shared the incident on a Facebook group along with an adorable snapshot of the canine comfortably napping on a stack of dry dog food.

“I was shopping for items and suddenly saw it,” Aqluq Hakimi Saiful Aula wrote earlier this week.

“The Speedmart employee said the loud thunder scared the dog, that’s why it ran to hide here.”

The customer was informed that this wasn’t the first time the stray pooch had entered the store during bad weather.

“Each time there is thunder and heavy rain, it will go into the store to hide, poor thing.

“The fate of a stray dog,” he wrote.

Aku sentiasa doakan orang yang buat baik dengan haiwan jalanan ni masuk syurga tertinggi. pic.twitter.com/0VVbOxR8Jd — 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧’𝐭 (@nabilfikran10) February 26, 2022

The post which has been making the rounds on Twitter has been tugging at the heartstrings of Malaysians who praised the convenience store staff for their compassionate act.

“I will always pray for those who do good deeds to stray animals to enter heaven,” @nabilfikran10 wrote.

His Twitter post has since garnered 26,200 likes and 12,700 retweets.

My heart🥺 — hasmah (@hxsmah) February 27, 2022

Salute to the workers there. Tolong haiwan jalanan pahalanya besar. Tak kusah anjing je kucing ke..if they need shelter or food..kite bagi je..nanti tuhan balas dgn ganjaran lebih besar. Haiwan jalanan tu bkn macam haiwan yang dibela..they dont have basic needs too. SAVE ANIMALS. — Joothykannan Krisnanmoorthy (@joothykannan) February 27, 2022

“May the Speedmart worker who let the dog in to sleep be blessed in life,” said one reply.

Others couldn’t help but gush over the cute four-legged visitor.

“If I could take care of you, I would definitely carry you home,” one user said.

“Just one look and I can tell it’s such an affectionate dog,” a second comment read.

“It picked a clever location to hide. Food!” added another.

Many also chimed in to highlight the plight of homeless animals who don’t have a roof over their head.

As a stray dog lover and a saviour, please continue to treat any stray dogs you see nicely and do not assume they know how to find food. Being stray is sad, they live a shorter life because they get depressed, and have no medical attention. — 𝑓𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘𝑖𝑒 𝑠𝑎𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑥 (@therosiecafe) February 28, 2022

However, a handful of tweet replies expressed concern over the dog’s presence in the store for Muslims, who consider the animal as haram or forbidden.