Exclusive offers and discounts from top brands with Lalamove Rewards

Lalamove has announced the launch of their Lalamove Rewards, a point-based programme that benefits their customers whenever they place a delivery order on the app. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — On-demand delivery platform Lalamove has announced the launch of their Lalamove Rewards, a point-based programme that benefits customers whenever they place a delivery order on the app.

Just by signing up, members will be enrolled into the programme where they can unlock perks and discounts that can be redeemed from the programme partners.

They will also earn LalaPoints for every completed order with one LalaPoint rewarded for every one Ringgit spent.

These points can be used to redeem exclusive offers, coupons, and other benefits from a variety of brands including Adidas, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, Black Whale, Eat Cake Today and Salad Atelier with more brands to be announced soon.

Lalamove Malaysia Managing Director Jane Teh said Lalamove has been empowering local communities with their deliveries since 2018 and they’re always on the lookout for ways to offer greater value to their users beyond delivery services.

“Lalamove Rewards marks an important milestone for us as we look to elevate the on-demand delivery experience that has increasingly become part of consumers’ lifestyle.

“Plus, the programme brings an element of fun to our customers’ journey when they choose to deliver with us,” Jane said, adding that the programme is also a way of them saying ‘thank you’ to their loyal users.

To redeem points, all users need to do is accept the terms and conditions at the reward page on the app or web page and they can start redeeming their hard-earn LalaPoints. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove

Existing members who want to check their LalaPoints balance, redemption history and other updates, can do so by clicking on the ‘reward’ page on the Lalamove mobile or web app.

For those who want to redeem their points, they can do so by logging into their Lalamove Account and clicking accept on the Terms and Conditions which can be found at the ‘Rewards’ page.

Once users accept the terms and conditions, they can start redeeming their hard-earn points.

Do note that for new users, they will need to register as a Lalamove user with their phone number before following the steps above to become a Lalamove Rewards member.

As a welcoming promotion to encourage sign-ups, Lalamove is offering 200 LalaPoints for free for the first 6,000 sign ups to the programme.

Members can use the free points to redeem a five Ringgit Lalamove delivery coupon or save the points for future redemption

For more details on the Lalamove Rewards programme, please visit its official page here.