Giant Hypermarket Watch: Salmon Pasta is on the menu as price drops on salmon slice, pasta and more

This week’s Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign will be having price cuts on everything pasta and salmon slice. — Picture courtesy of Pexels.com

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

*This article is brought to you by Giant

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Pasta lovers rejoice as this week’s price drops means you can stock up on pasta, pasta sauce and more.

While you’re at it, might as well indulge in some new menu such as salmon pasta as there is a price cut on salmon slices as well.

From creamy Carbonara to hearty Aglio Olio, both would work wonders to the taste buds when paired with salmon.

As part of the Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign, this week, the local hypermarket is offering special prices on some of their pasta products and more.

100 gramme Salmon Slice is now RM3.30 compared to its net price of RM3.50 — Picture courtesy of Giant

A 100 gramme salmon slice will now cost you only RM3.30 compared to its net price of RM3.50.

Meanwhile get hold of the 500 gramme Meadows Pasta (assorted) for only RM3.75 which was previously RM3.95 and don’t forget the 680 gramme Meadows Pasta Sauce (assorted) as well which is now RM9.80 compared to its previous price of RM10.30.

You can also save up on olive oil as for one litre of the Meadows Extra Olive Oil will now cost you RM32.25 from its previous price of RM33.95.

A 500 gramme Meadows Pasta (assorted) is now only RM3.75 while its RM9.80 for a 680 gramme of Meadows Pasta Sauce (assorted) and RM32.25 for Meadows Extra Olive Oil. — Picture courtesy of Giant

The HLRLL campaign which means ‘lower prices for longer’ will include over 460 new products with an average savings of up to 20 per cent.

Covering everyday essentials across selected fresh and grocery items, the campaign aims to help Malaysians make the best out of their ringgit amidst the tough times brought by the pandemic.

To help Malaysians get the most out of their savings on grocery shopping trips, Malay Mail will feature the best Giant HLRLL deals from now until March 2022 so be sure to check our website every Wednesday and Friday to find out what’s on offer.