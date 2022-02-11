Sexy heels, fitted tops: UK restaurant and bar apologises after dress code for women customers causes furore

A restaurant and bar in Surrey, UK has come under fire for its sexist dress code. ― Picture via Instagram/ beluga.surrey

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― A restaurant and bar at Surrey, UK has apologised after its dress code asking female customers to wear 'sexy black ankle-strap heels with a form-fitting top' or 'bodycon dresses' caused a storm.

In a post on its Instagram page, Beluga Restaurant and Bar at Leatherhead claimed its initial post was mistakenly published.

“The description was inappropriate, disrespectful, and offensive and does not reflect the image we're seeking to promote,” the post read.

“We wish to clarify that our policy is a smart dress code for men and women,” it added.

They also limit those who can comment on the post after their Facebook page was flooded with comments calling out the 'sexist' policy.

The eatery, which is slated to open its doors today, February 11, serves Japanese fare including £45 (RM255) Caviar and £17 (RM96) Octopus Maki, Daily Mail reported.

According to the portal, eagle eye locals had noticed the list of terms and conditions, which has since been deleted, asked women customers to wear tight clothing.

On its website, Beluga had described itself as “housed in the heart of the city centre in the affluent, leafy suburb of Leatherhead” despite Leatherhead being a town with a population of less than 12,000.

“Beluga is a modern & elegant place to enjoy an evening of fine dining, exciting cocktails with the best in-house DJs and music to upbeat your senses.”

“Our award-winning chefs have designed an electric menu, which will take the city by storm, chefs masterminds our innovative menus, while our talented mixologists are driving forward Surrey's cocktail culture with exciting ingredients and creations.”

“Relax in our luxurious art deco styled restaurant and treat yourself to our outstanding sushi menu at Beluga. It's a taste sensation!'.”