Love is in the air: Airlines cash in on Valentine’s Day deals as Malaysia reopens borders

Plan a getaway for you and your significant other this Valentine’s Day. ― Picture courtesy of Qatar Airways

PETALING JAYA, Feb 11 ― Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you haven’t decided what to do for your significant other, a getaway to explore a new city or a beloved destination might be the perfect plan.

After all, airlines are taking full advantage of the romantic celebration by announcing incredible savings on flight fares after two years of not being able to take to the skies.

This comes at a perfect time following Malaysia’s National Recovery Council announcement on Tuesday that the country is set to reopen borders by March to help the economy recover from the impact of the pandemic.

So whether you’ve been desperate for a trip abroad after being confined at home for far too long or to celebrate the fact you and your partner became closer during the many lockdowns, now is a great time to plan a trip.

The best part is many airlines are offering a travel period that lasts until September or October if you book before February 14.

All-in one-way fare from RM18 with AirAsia

Low-cost carrier AirAsia is offering one-way flights from as low as RM18 to domestic destinations, allowing travellers to fly from Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Penang or Langkawi.

The budget airline also happens to be adding more flights to Sarawak starting on Valentine’s Day with 319 flights a week to Sibu, Kuching, Miri and Bintulu.

If you’re looking to travel internationally to Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore or Phnom Penh, all-in one-way fares start from RM99.

Starting February 14, AirAsia X is resuming its Kuala Lumpur-Sydney route so travellers can surprise their loved ones in Australia.

Booking period: February 7 to February 13

Travel period: February 14 to September 30

A getaway for two from RM1,989 with Qatar Airways

A Qatar Airways aircraft flies over Copenhagen, Denmark. ― Picture via Instagram/Qatar Airways

The World’s Best Airline is celebrating the season of romance with its Valentine’s Day 2022 campaign.

With fares beginning from RM1,989 when you book for two to travel, it's an excellent opportunity to experience the airline’s award-winning services.

The Companion Offer is applicable for both premium and economy classes with guaranteed flexibility, allowing you to plan that long-awaited trip to Europe with ease.

“With spring in the air and the season of romance just around the corner, what better time for you and your companion to embrace your sense of adventure onboard Qatar Airways,” Qatar Airways Malaysia local manager Foo Ie Nee said in a release.

“This special Valentine’s Day promotion is perfectly timed for passengers who are looking for a fantastic deal on an early getaway for two in 2022, and with more than 140 exciting destinations in our extensive global network to choose from, why hesitate?”

Booking period: Before February 14

Travel period: By October 31

Firefly offers 25pc off for two and more bookings

Firefly is offering travellers a 25 per cent discount for a minimum of two passengers for bookings made before the eve of Valentine’s Day.

The discount is only applicable on fare prices and excludes airport taxes, surcharges and SST.

Booking period: February 7 to February 13

Travel period: February 12 to October 31

Visit Sarawak and save with Malaysia Airlines’ flight and hotel packages

Although this isn’t a Valentine’s Day promo, the deal is the perfect opportunity for lovebirds to explore the Land of Hornbills if they haven’t been.

Culinary delights, lush rainforests and diverse indigenous culture are just part of Sarawak’s charm.

Malaysia Airlines’ MHholidays is offering travellers up to 20 per cent savings when they book a flight and hotel package.

Customers will receive an all-inclusive return flight with the package, complimentary 40kg baggage allowance, complimentary meals onboard, free seat selection and earn Enrich points.

Booking period: Now until February 28

Travel period: Now until April 30

Don’t know where to go? Cathay Pacific has a travel quiz to help you decide

Take a fun quiz to find out your perfect Valentine’s Day destination. ― Screengrab from Cathay Pacific

Deciding where to go in a post-Covid environment can be tricky but Cathay Pacific is adding fun to the mix with a Valentine’s Day travel and gift guide quiz.

It’s an entertaining way to narrow down destination choices by answering questions such as “Which is your dominant love language” and “What will you and your loved one be doing 24 hours before your flight departs”.

Take the quiz here.