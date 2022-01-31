Luck of the 12 zodiac signs: Pig, Goat and Snake to be the luckiest this year

The 12 animal zodiac signs. — Graphic by Azlan Shah Mohd Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Year of the Ox is finally coming to an end and it’s time to turn to the ancient Chinese geomancy of feng shui to discover what the new year holds for everyone.

According to feng shui master Kenny Hoo, 2022 will be the year of Water Tiger, which is dubbed as the “brighter year”.

“The keyword for this year is ‘ming’ which means bright and carries the special properties of ‘eye’ and ‘moon’.”

To find out what lays in store for the 12 animal zodiac signs in 2022, Hoo gave the low-down on each sign.

A challenging year for the Rat.

Rat (2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936)

Outlook: Heavenly Problem-solver auspicious stars, turn challenges into good fortune.

Health (3 Star): Expect a busy year and pay attention to the health of the elders and children in the family especially in February, April, August and December.

Career and study (2 Star): Students born in the year of the Rat must work harder in this year, not to think about other things.

This year is not suitable for developing a new business or changing career paths due to the lack of noble stars.

Wealth (1 Star): Expect a financially tough year due to lack of the wealth star. It’s advisable to take the initiative to put in more effort and be patient.

Love and relationship (2 Star): You may face relationship issues due to constant travelling this year. Hence, it’s advisable to keep the communication open with your partner.

Lucky colours: White, blue and green.

The Ox can expect an auspicious year.

Ox (2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937)

Outlook: Ox can expect an auspicious year with many celebrations and good news.

Health (3 Star): The busy year may pose some health risks on Ox but expect a worry-free year due to the presence of noble and lucky stars to help resolve your health challenges.

Career and study (5 Star): Promotions, salary increases and business opportunities are in store for Ox this year. The students can also expect to have a good academic year.

Wealth (5 Star): Expect to double your income and wealth this year due to the presence of auspicious stars.

Love and relationship (4 Star): A great year to plan for engagement, marriage and giving birth. Married ones should be careful of third-party interference in their relationship.

Lucky colours: Blue, green and yellow.

Wealth luck awaits the Tiger.

Tiger (2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938)

Outlook: Various sources of wealth, luck and great achievements awaits the Tiger.

Health (5 Star): Expect good health and full energy but be extra careful when driving in February and August.

Career and study (5 Star): There is a good omen for rapid improvement in career this year, making it ideal for developing new businesses or changing paths.

Students can also expect a progressive year with great results.

Wealth (5 Star): Strong wealth luck is in store for Tiger this year. Wealth will come from multiple sources and the harvest will be fruitful.

Love and relationship (2 Star): Relationship disputes may arise due to your busy schedule but keep the communication line open to avoid such issues.

Lucky colours: Red, brown or cyan.

The Rabbit will have multiple celebrations.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939)

Outlook: Expect multiple happy events and the expansion of all undertakings.

Health (2 Star): Frequent social events or entertainments, especially in January and July may exhaust the health. Pay more attention to diet, your liver function and your eyes.

Career and study (5 Star): Expect many new business opportunities to emerge. There will also be career promotion and salary increases in August and October.

Students can also expect a vibrant academic year.

Wealth (4 Star): Greater and smoother wealth luck in this year with multiple sources of wealth, especially in October.

Love and relationship (5 Star): Single Rabbits can expect greater popularity and visibility, sweeter love and the possibility of getting married this year.

Lucky colours: Purple, red and cyan.

The Dragon will have to manage its finances.

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940)

Outlook: 2022 may be a financially challenging year for the Dragon.

Health (2 Star): A year with many troubles and changes but fortunately the health will be unaffected. Expect the troubles to fade out in the second half of the year.

Career and study (2 Star): Stay put in your current career and don’t change your business path or start a new business to avoid potential losses.

Dragon students must put in more effort this year.

Wealth (1 Star): Live within your means and manage your finances wisely to get through the year.

Love and relationship (2 Star): You may have disputes with your partner due to the challenging year.

Lucky colours: Yellow, purple and cyan.

It’s a prosperous year for the Snake.

Snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941)

Outlook: Prosperous career with many lucky stars.

Health (4 Star): Try to minimise your entertainment activities and pay more attention to diet and exercise.

Career and study (5 Star): The Snake will have many supports in career and can expect career promotion, salary increase and more business opportunities.

Students will have a successful academic year.

Wealth (4 Star): Enormous wealth luck with greater profits, but make sure to choose the working partner carefully, especially in May and November, to avoid being misled and facing losses.

Love and relationship (5 Star): The snake will have greater popularity and will be liked by many people. The married ones should be extra careful of third-party interference.

Lucky colours: Brown, yellow and white.

The Horse must be careful in 2022.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942)

Outlook: Be aware of villains and avoid official injustice.

Health (4 Star): The horse will enjoy a good healthy year but must be more careful when driving in May, June and October.

Career and study (2 Star): Expect a challenging year in your career due to a lack of support from noble people.

Students must also put in more effort to excel in their studies.

Wealth (1 Star): There will be uphill financial challenges this year and the Horse must pay extra attention when signing agreements or taking up new undertakings.

Love and relationship (3 Star): The jealousy of villains or the gossip of others can easily lead to misunderstandings and disputes. Hence, you must keep the communication line open with your partner.

Lucky colours: Blue and green.

A lucky year for the Goat.

Goat (2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943)

Outlook: Expect an auspicious year with many celebrations.

Health (4 Star): The goat will experience a busy year but thanks to the presence of health stars, you will have a healthy year. Pay attention to minor health issues in July.

Career and study (5 Star): Expect a progressive career with many supports from noble people around you.

Goat students will also have a successful academic year.

Wealth (5 Star): Thanks to the presence of lucky stars and noble people, you can expect to double your wealth this year. You may face extra consumption of wealth in July but no major issues will arise with proper financial management.

Love and relationship (5 Star): A prosperous year to tie the knot or plan for engagement this year.

Lucky colours: Blue, white and gold.

The Monkey may face some challenges.

Monkey (2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944)

Outlook: Have wiser financial management and look for more friends.

Health (3 Star): Expect to have a healthy year, but pay extra attention to the health of the elderly family members in July and August.

Career and study (2 Star): There will be many challenges in your career and study this year, but remain patient and work harder to change the status quo.

It is recommended to not switch paths or develop new businesses this year.

Wealth (1 Star): Manage your finances wisely and live within the means, especially in April and July to avoid losses.

Love and relationship (2 Star): Expect relationship challenges this year due to your career.

It is recommended to take the initiative to regain enthusiasm in the relationship.

Lucky colours: Yellow, brown and gold.

The Rooster must watch its health.

Rooster (2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945)

Outlook: Must pay attention to health.

Health (1 Star): The rooster must pay more attention to health in March for any potential skin, lungs and respiratory system complications.

Career and study (2 Star): It will be a tough year for career and academics due to the lack of noble people.

It is not recommended to open new businesses or change careers this year.

Wealth (3 Star): Avoid gambling or speculative activities due to the lack of financial resources. Always manage the finances wisely and be extra careful of unnecessary expenditures.

Love and relationship (2 Star): You may expect some uphill challenges in your relationship but overall you will have greater popularity and visibility.

Lucky colours: Yellow, brown and gold.

Not a great year for the Dog.

Dog (2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946)

Outlook: Avoid villains and stay creative.

Health (4 Star): Expect a healthy year with lots of energy, but be more careful in April and October.

Career and study (3 Star): In terms of business, this year is full of creativities but you may have an unstable career path due to a lack of nobel stars.

Dog students can expect a progressive academic year.

Wealth (1 Star): Be extra careful of your spending and pay extra attention when signing any new contracts.

Love and relationship (2 Star): Married Dogs may face relationship issues and disputes. Hence, it is advisable to have better communication with your partner.

Lucky colours: Brown, purple and red.

The Pig is the luckiest in 2022.

Pig (2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947)

Outlook: The luckiest zodiac sign with many happy events.

Health (5 Star): Expect a good healthy year with lots of energy.

Career and study (5 Star): Auspicious stars will be shining throughout the year for the Pig.

Expect career promotion and business opportunities in March, May and November.

The female Pig will have a better fortune this year with many opportunities.

Pig students can also enjoy a progressive academic year.

Wealth (5 Star): Strong wealth fortune with fruitful harvest, especially in March, July and November.

Love and relationship (5 Star): Perfect year to tie the knot, plan for engagement and have babies.

Lucky colours: White, silver and blue.