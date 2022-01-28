Grab Malaysia kicks off ‘Huatever’ campaign to help families have a seamless CNY celebration (VIDEO)

The Grab Huatever campaign aims to help Malaysians have a seamless Chinese New Year celebration with attractive offers. ― Picture courtesy of Grab

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 ― Many Malaysians are set to ring in the Year of the Tiger with their loved ones.

Unlike last year, this year’s festive celebration may feel slightly different as Malaysians can once again travel to join their families for the traditional reunion dinner following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

To help Malaysians have a seamless Chinese New Year celebration, Grab Malaysia has kicked off a new campaign with a variety of offers.

Dubbed “Huatever”, the campaign aims to help the super-app users make up for lost time with a variety of festive offerings needed for a prosperous Chinese New Year.

Grab Malaysia country marketing head Hassan Alsagoff said this year’s Chinese New Year is filled with excitement and anticipation as it will be the first in the new normal that Malaysians are able to travel and meet their loved ones again.

“We know how precious this is, now more than ever, which is why we were empowered to double down on our offerings for the season.

“To help Malaysians focus on reconnecting with family and friends, while we and our community of partners help to make everything they could possibly need for a memorable celebration just a tap away.”

Whether you are looking for the best varieties of yee sang or simply plan to send some gifts to family and friends, Grab has come up with ways to help you prepare for a quintessential Chinese New Year celebration.

Here are what’s in store on Grab:

Toss for luck with over 100 types of yee sang

A symbol of abundance and raising one’s fortune and prosperity for the year, no Chinese New Year meal is complete without tossing some yee sang.

You may enjoy a line-up of over 100 types of yee sang ― from traditional, classic varieties to the ones featuring premium ingredients on GrabFood throughout the festive season.

Have a lavish reunion dinner in the comfort of your home

If you plan to stay in and have a fuss-free reunion dinner in the comfort of your home, GrabFood is making it even more convenient for you with a wide variety of traditional festive staples on offer.

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off or pay RM8.88 on selected meals when you order using the app.

Ensuring the home is fully stocked with CNY goodies

GrabMart is fully geared up to ensure you always have enough festive goodies at home for guests throughout the Chinese New Year.

From cookies to crates of mandarin oranges, there will be several festive essentials on the app to save you a trip to the supermarket for any last-minute shopping.

You can also get up to 50 per cent off with free delivery on GrabMart.

Show off a Huat new look every day without breaking the bank

If you believe splurging on a brand new outfit on each day of the Chinese New Year will bring you new hopes and beginning, you don’t have to break the bank for your shopping spree.

Save up to 30 per cent by using GrabPay when you make transactions for both online and offline shopping.

Conveniently share the wealth with loved ones

Gift and ang pow giving is the most recognisable Chinese New Year tradition that is a symbol of luck, life and happiness.

However, if you are unable to return home during the festive season, Grab has got you covered by helping you to deliver your e-ang pow or gifts safely using GrabPay, GrabGifts or GrabExpress.

Grab has also introduced a new feature called 100+ Cities Delivery to help users order and send food and physical gifts from GrabFood and GrabMart to their loved ones across Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippine, Singapore and Thailand.