Face gym: Three accessories for facial sculpting

Certain tools can help accentuate the effects of facial workouts. ― Shutterstock pic

NEW YORK, Jan 28 ― See you later, wrinkles! Today, “face yoga” is considered a natural alternative to cosmetic formulations whose mile-long ingredient lists no longer interest the masses. Used in certain beauty institutes as well as by facialists or “face technicians,” facial workouts can be carried out at home with the help of certain beauty tools. We explain!

The recent trend towards holistic beauty has helped revive public interest in traditional methods such as kobido and other massage methods, which come with fewer potential harmful effects than a good number of those cosmetic formulations with interminable lists of chemical ingredients. “Face gym” or “face yoga” are among the techniques both men and women are turning to in order to sculpt their faces and fight the signs of aging. It all breaks down to certain daily exercises for strengthening facial muscles and stimulating blood circulation. Certain beauty tools can help accentuate these effects.

The jade roller: Essential

Used in China for centuries, perhaps even millennia, the jade roller has in recent years become part of Western beauty routines; today it is considered an essential item. This little accessory, which generally consists of a handle tipped with one or two jade rollers, is even becoming a hit among the youngest generations of beauty lovers on social media. On TikTok, the hashtag #jaderoller counts no less than 86 million views.

This isn't surprising, given its purported benefits. The jade roller, to which some also attribute effects on inner well-being, offers a sensation of coldness to the skin, and is said to boost circulation to fight shadows and puffiness, prevent lines and wrinkles, and boost skin elasticity. The accessory is now so popular that some are finding new ways to use it, for example to apply foundation. The jade can be replaced by rose quartz, amethyst, or obsidian for varying effects and benefits.

Suction cups: Handle with care

Have you heard of face cupping? While this method inspired by Chinese traditional medicine is not exactly new, it too has recently been brought to the forefront via social networks. Suction cups not only improve blood circulation but can also relax tension points which can form in the face without us noticing. As a result, this skincare technique can help soothe inflammation, reduce undereye bags, and may even boost collagen production.

Before throwing yourself into the ring, make sure to take the time to learn more about this method which, if improperly carried out, can be the cause of undesirable effects such as bruising. Consult a professional about whether you have the right profile, with no contraindications, to use it, and purchase kits from knowledgeable sources. Don't just snatch up the first kits being promoted by your favorite online influencers. If you have any doubts, don't hesitate to do a first session with a professional before going it alone in your bathroom.

Ice globes: The tool for cool beauty

A cold front rolled over social networks throughout 2021. From skin-icing to frozen cucumber and rice water and chilled Beauty Blenders... All the frozen beauty tips were picked up by beauty addicts hoping to benefit from the effects of cold. Brands were quick to pick up on the trend, offering tools to bring a chill to your daily face gym routine. Ice globes are now considered a crucial skincare step not to be missed.

These tools, which are sold by the pair, consist of small globes filled with water to be placed in the fridge or freezer, according to the desired results. Once well-chilled, they are then used as massage tools, on either clean dry skin or after applying a serum or cream. Thanks to the power of cold, they calm the skin and reduce inflammations, imperfections, bags, and shadows, like many of the tools created for face yoga. The simple accessory can be handled without much difficulty by a majority of people. ― ETX Studio