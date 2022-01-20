‘Emily in Paris’: Which looks are you coveting?

French viewers loved the heart-print dresses seen in 'Emily in Paris.' — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Jan 20 — Who doesn’t dream of having the wardrobes of Emily, Mindy and Camille, the three ultra-stylish heroines of Netflix series Emily in Paris? After the success of the first season, it’s the designer clothes of the second opus, which fluctuate between glamour and extra kitschy, which are sending likes counters into overdrive on social networks. So which are your must-have looks? And which are appealing to the show’s French audiences, the original purveyors of French girl chic?

In the space of just a few months, TV shows have become genuine fashion influencers, in particular those broadcast by streaming giant Netflix. Emily in Paris is of course among the shows that have had the most impact on your fashion purchases, with the three protagonists making appearances in outfits that up the ante on the trendometer compared to the previous episode. But influencer marketing platform LTK took a special look at French search trends related to the series to find out exactly which clothes hit the mark in the second season.

Bold looks above all

Colours, prints, couture labels, and ultra glamorous accessories... Forget about giving into the urge to put on jogging pants when watching the Netflix romantic comedy! It’s not a look that seems to be in the repertoire of the three protagonists of the series, which highlights bold, glamorous pieces. One striking example is the heart-print dresses, like the one seen on the poster of season 2, which made viewers’ hearts flutter as soon as the new season kicked off. Searches climbed for all styles of such frocks in just a few days, whether for red and pink (+175%), asymmetrical (+145%), satin or silk (+135%) models.

As for accessories, it’s the leather gloves worn by Emily Cooper that have clearly got viewers to sit up and take notice with searches for leather gloves up 70 per cent. Karl Lagerfeld would undoubtedly be delighted. But the high boots, the ultimate in French chic, also met with unanimous approval. In fact Mindy, Camille, and Emily have all worn this style throughout the season. And the result on viewers’ shopping lists is dramatic: searches for black high boots jumped by +145 per cent, while those for long boots have simply doubled.

As for the luxury labels, it’s Balmain that takes the prize. And this time it’s Camille’s military-inspired jacket that piqued interest. Searches associated with Balmain have increased by 70 per cent since the broadcast of the second season. — ETX Studio