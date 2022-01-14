Giant hypermarket watch: Make good use of Vannamei prawns, white garlic promo and feast on steamed garlic prawns

Whip up a delicious plate of garlic prawns without breaking the bank. ― Picture via Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 ― How many times have you stared longingly at fresh prawns while grocery shopping only to walk away with your seafood cravings unsatiated due to sky-high prices?

This week, Giant is having a promotion for Vannamei prawns at just RM2.50 per 100g (previously RM3 per 100g) which amounts to 60 to 70 pieces.

On top of that, a superb pairing for prawns and a pantry must-have, white garlic is now only 55 sen per 100g compared to its normal price of 75 sen per 100g.

These amazing deals are part of Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign which means ‘lower prices for longer’ that includes savings on over 460 new products with average savings of up to 20 per cent.

Giant is having a promotion for Vannamei prawns at just RM2.50 per 100g and garlic for 55 sen per 100g this week. ― Pictures via Unsplash

The campaign includes everyday essentials across selected fresh and grocery items to help Malaysians stretch their ringgit further amid tough times brought on by the pandemic.

If you’ve been meaning to whip up a delicious dinner of garlic butter prawns for loved ones without breaking the bank or serve up some steamed garlic prawns for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations to impress family and friends, you don’t want to miss out on this amazing promo.

After all, the possibilities are endless with just two of these ingredients in your kitchen.