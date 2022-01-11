Police visit restaurant in Singapore following complaints of promoters being naked

Police have been summoned to a restaurant in Singapore after its promoters were said to be naked. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― Police were summoned to a restaurant in Singapore following complaints that its promoters were naked.

The matter occurred after the restaurant ― Thai BBQ restaurant Mr Mookata ― enlisted shirtless hunks to serve drinks to its customers on January 8, AsiaOne reported.

The promotion was in collaboration with Asia Farm Beverages, which provided a free flow of lemon tea, barley and calamansi drinks to buffet customers, and one free drink for a la carte customers.

The promotion images on the restaurant's Facebook page included four shirtless, ripped men sporting jeans and flimsy purple aprons.

However, an hour into the event, police visited the restaurant.

The restaurant owners reportedly told a local Chinese daily that they believed the police report was made due to a misunderstanding that their shirtless hunks had appeared nude in public.

Police left the premises after an investigation.

According to the portal, this was not the first time companies brought in hunks to drum up publicity.

Last April, a renovation company launched The Hunky Man Cleaning Service, where customers could hire shirtless, ripped men to clean their homes.