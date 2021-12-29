In China, trio travel more than 1,000 kilometres... to steal mobile phones

Chinese police were left perplexed after three men travelled for more than 1,000 kilometers to steal mobile phones. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 29 — Three men left Chinese police perplexed after they travelled for 13 hours in a taxi to steal mobile phones.

The suspects had travelled 1,100 kilometres from Fuzhou, Fujian province to Siyang county in Jiangsu province to carry out the act, Global Times reported.

Local media reported that police had received a call at 2am on Dec 14 from the owner of a shop selling mobile phones that his premises had been broken into and the perpetrators had taken mobile phones from the shop.

Using CCTV footage, police discovered that two of the suspects entered the shop while another stood watch outside.

They fled after getting their hands on the phones but police managed to nab them eventually using the footage.

From investigations, police found that the suspects had travelled 1,100 kilometres to commit the crime.

It is unknown what drove the suspects to go the extra mile to steal from another province.

Social media users were also confused with the suspects’ motive.

“What they paid for the taxi fare could be used to buy a reasonably good phone. Why are they ignoring the costs?” asked one Weibo user.



