Angry Indonesian youths chase mosque official with ‘parang’ after change of mosque WiFi password (VIDEO)

Indonesian police arrested two youths for going after a mosque administrator with a ‘parang’ after he changed the mosque's WiFi password. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― Two youths have been arrested by police in East Medan, Indonesia after they chased a mosque administrator with a parang for changing the mosque's WiFi password.

East Medan police chief Kompol Rona Tambunan confirmed the incident, which occurred on Christmas eve in the Al Muslim Mosque at Jalan Cemara, Kompas reported.

Rona said that the young men resorted to the act as they could not continue with their online games as a result of the change in the password.

“When the password was changed, the youths were in the midst of playing their games causing them unable to continue,” Rona was quoted as saying.

The duo were arrested the next day.

A 19-second clip shared on Instagram showed three men running out from the mosque before two other men, one of them brandishing a weapon, appeared behind them.

The clip was said to have been taken from the CCTV surveillance camera installed in the mosque's courtyard.