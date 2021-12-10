Indian pensioner breaks new national record after an hour of sungazing without sunglasses

A 70-year-old senior citizen aims to receive recognition from Guinness World Records. — Picture via Pexels

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A 70-year-old Indian retiree from Uttar Pradesh set a new national record by staring at the sun for an hour without blinking his eyes.

The pensioner, MS Verma, who was inspired by an anonymous Indian guru, prepared for this incredible achievement for 25 years, reported Oddity Central.

His attempt to break the previous record of not blinking while gazing into the sun was witnessed by an official from India’s Book of Records, as well as a group of politicians and medics.

Verma’s eyesight and overall eye health were proven normal after an hour of staring directly at the sun without sunglasses.

The previous record was also set by an Indian, who managed to look at the sun for 10 minutes without blinking and wearing sunglasses.

After breaking that record, Verma stated that he was eager to get his achievement recognised by Guinness World Records as well.

Although the retiree appeared to be fine following his successful attempt, experts advised him that gazing straight at the sun with the naked eye would be very painful and may result in irreparable retinal damage.

Some individuals continue to believe that sungazing without eye protection is a form of free medication.