Two years and RM60,000 later, New York model removes fillers in face, saying she forgot how she looked naturally

After spending RM61,496 to inject fillers into her face, Candice Kloss is having them removed after forgetting how she looks naturally. — Picture via Instagram/ candice_kloss

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — After spending £11,000 (RM61,496) to inject fillers into her face, a New York model is having them removed after forgetting ‘how she looks naturally’.

Candice Kloss initially wanted to look like a doll prompting her to have the procedures.

The 21-year-old now regrets her decision and wants to reverse it as it made her look old.

Kloss started having cosmetic procedures two years ago and has since spent £11,200 (RM62,617) to achieve her look.

“I realised that it wasn’t enhancing my beauty to continue to get this kind of work, it was making me look older having so much in my face,” she told Mirror.

“A lot of young women get fillers to look younger but we don’t realise when it’s gone too far.”

She said it was time to be a “natural beauty” and said she feels much better for getting rid of the filler.

While she has eased back on the injections, Kloss still spends £1,500 (RM8,385) monthly on hair extensions and dyeing her hair.