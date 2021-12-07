Numerous offers, rewards await customers at Lazada 12.12 grand year-end sale

Lazada is spreading joy to Malaysians with its 12.12 Grand Year-End Sale. — Screencap taken from Lazada.com.my

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Lazada is spreading joy to Malaysians with its 12.12 Grand Year-End Sale, as well as daily injections of thousands of no-minimum-spend free shipping vouchers and a a huge line-up of offers and rewards, in commemoration of the 10th anniversary.

From now until December 14, a total of 50,000 no-minimum-spend free shipping vouchers will be replenished at 8 am every day on Lazada’s free shipping page.

Users can collect daily vouchers between 8 am to 12 pm to automatically receive RM5 off on delivery fees upon checkout for selected items with the free shipping icon.

Millions of products from thousands of participating sellers are eligible for the free shipping vouchers, including LazMall brands such as Pandora, OxWhite, and more.

Lazada Malaysia head of user growth Rick Ting said it has been a decade-long journey of Lazada connecting Malaysians to small merchants, brands, and businesses through its iconic double-digit mega sales. What started as the ambition of a budding month-long start-up to stimulate the local digital economy, has now become a mainstay in Malaysia and is regarded as the industry standard.

“To appreciate our shoppers and commemorate this tenth 12.12 sale anniversary, customers can shop and send presents to loved ones anywhere in the country without having to worry about delivery fees this year-end gift shopping season,” he said in a statement.

That’s not all — Malaysians can also look forward to attractive discounts, and even an all-new Nissan Almera Turbo car giveaway this upcoming Lazada 12.12 Grand Year-End Sale from December 12 to 14.

As a special gift from Lazada to its users, each Malaysian can also collect up to RM320 worth of Lazada bonus from December 5, as well as users, can collect the full RM320 Lazada bonus by visiting the Lazada app daily, playing the Lazzie Star game, completing LazCoins missions, sharing Lazada bonus on social media, and regularly browsing the 12.12 Sale page and products.

Furthermore, from December 12-14, during the 12.12 Sale, the Lazada bonus collected can be redeemed for additional RM10 off for every RM100 spent on products with the Lazada bonus badge.

“Lazada bonus is stackable with other existing discounts and vouchers across multiple stores, providing an extra 10 per cent discount. The more Lazada Bonus collected, the bigger the savings,” it said.

It said whether it be electronic devices, home décor, beauty supplies, fashion, groceries, or anything in between, Malaysians can find the perfect gift for everyone during the Lazada 12.12 Sale, where LazMall official brand partners will offer up to 50 per cent off their products.

Some of the top LazMall Brand Mega Offers to look out for is Samsung Galaxy M32 — RM829 (Original listing price RM1,099), vivo Y31 — RM799 (Original listing price RM999), OGAWA Smart Vogue Prime Massage Chair — RM4,499 (Original listing price RM13,299), Nespresso Inissia Red Coffee Machine — RM419.3 (Original listing price RM599), and Drypers Drypantz (168pcs) — RM109.9 (Original listing price RM163.2)

Others, Redoxon Double Action Chewable Tablets — RM19 (Original listing price RM29.3), Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift Mascara — RM40.41 and free 1 lipstick (Original listing price RM44.9), M.A.C Setting Spray — RM110 (with 2 free gifts), Polo Ralph Lauren Custom Slim Fit Mesh Polo Shirt — RM379 (Original listing price RM540), Wanderlust + Co Crescent Key Gold Chain Necklace — RM179.1 (Original listing price RM199), David Jones Paris Women Sling Bag — RM48.4 (Original listing price RM210), Havaianas Women Slim Tropical Flip Flops — RM59.5 (Original listing price RM119).

Even with all the amazing deals readily available on 12.12, Lazada said savvy shoppers can still stretch their money even further by using Chup Dulu, a pre-booking feature on the Lazada app.

Customers can pre-order highly exclusive seasonal gift sets from renowned LazMall brands such as Estée Lauder, M.A.C., Lancôme, Amazin’ Graze, LEGO, illycaffè, and more by placing a non-refundable 10 per cent deposit from now until December 11.

On December 12, from 2 am onwards, shoppers will then be able to check out their Chup Dulu deals with ease.

Meanwhile, to provide even greater convenience for Malaysians to embrace e-commerce ahead of the 12.12 Sale, Lazada wallet now provides a cashless payment on delivery option nationwide.

“Consumers can choose this digital alternative by selecting ‘cash on delivery on the checkout page, then upon order arrival, request for the QR code to pay via Lazada wallet using the scan function on the Lazada app at the time of delivery.

“This payment option not only ensures more safety for consumers by minimising physical contact but also provides them peace of mind and a greater sense of security,” it said.

First-time Lazada wallet users will also receive a rebate of RM4 when using the Lazada wallet payment on delivery option on the 12.12 Sale.

The much-adored Lazada mascot Lazzie is going offline for the 12.12 Grand Year-End Sale to delights Lazada users with special vouchers.

Across the country, Malaysians can spot and scan Lazzie Hunt QR codes on all of Lazada’s logistics delivery vehicles to collect as many Lazzie stickers as they can, which can be converted into platform-wide discount vouchers of up to RM50 off and stand the chance to win an all-new Nissan Almera Turbo car.

“The Lazzie Hunt QR codes will also be making special appearances in brand partners’ physical outlets, including Domino’s Pizza, CIMB Bank, US Pizza, Maxis, and OYO.

“To kickstart the Lazzie sticker collection, Lazada users can visit the page https://lzd.co/LazzieHuntMY.

In the lead up to the 12.12 Sale, Lazada will also host a series of chief discount officer shows at 9 pm from December 9 to 11 via its in-app Livestream channel, LazLive.

Lazada’s chief discount officer Ain Edruce, along with Sissy Aiman and Shaun Stephen, will be hosting the show to reward viewers with over RM30,000 worth of exclusive vouchers.

For more info on Lazada 12.12 Grand Year-End Sale, please visit https://lzd.co/MegaSale. — Bernama