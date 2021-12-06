Chanel slammed on TikTok for overpriced RM3,500 advent calendar with cheap items like stickers, dustbags (VIDEO)

TikTok user Elise Harmon said Chanel blocked her after her review went viral. — Screen captures from TikTok/Elise Harmon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Luxury French fashion house Chanel is copping flak online over the lacklustre contents of its US$825 (RM3,484) advent calendar for the holidays.

The public backlash occurred after TikTok user Elise Harmon reviewed several items in the luxe calendar that were presented in the shape of a giant Chanel N°5 perfume.

Harmon couldn’t believe that the advent calendar was filled with low value items including stickers, mini dust bags, temporary tattoos and a Chanel logo wax seal.

“Ok this has to be a joke. This is a joke. Stickers?” she said during her review.

While some full-size items like the Rouge Allure lipstick, hand cream and Le Vernis nail lacquer were well received, others like an empty jewellery dustbag and past “gift with purchase” items failed to impress.

Harmon said she was blocked by Chanel after her unboxing clips went viral on TikTok.

Chanel also reportedly deleted their entire TikTok channel following the bad press, leaving social media users to flock to the brand’s Instagram account to leave comments.

Fashion watchdog site Diet Prada wrote on Instagram yesterday that Chanel’s advent calendar began trending in China after the blogger’s review raked up over seven million views with social media users calling out the luxury brand for fraud.

According to Chinese luxury news website Jing Daily, the hashtag #Chanel has reached over 46 million views on Weibo.

In October, a YouTuber behind the channel A Heated Mess described the calendar as the “most frustrating, overpriced US$825 sticker book”.

This is the first year Chanel is offering an advent calendar in the shape of its iconic Chanel N°5 perfume to honour the fragrance’s 100th anniversary.