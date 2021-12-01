Marks & Spencer cops flak over picture of cartoon swine, offensive greeting on Christmas cards

British retail company M&S has been criticised by social media users for placing the picture of cartoon swine on Christmas cards. — Picture via Facebook

LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 — British retail company M&S has come under fire from social media users for the picture of cartoon swine on Christmas cards.

Facebook user Laura Jansson said she spotted the retail giant emblazoned its charity money wallets with the phrase ‘Merry Pigmas’.

The wording appears alongside images of Percy Pig sporting a festive hat, Mirror reported.

The ‘Merry Pigmas’ money wallets are sold as a £5.50 (RM30.81) pack containing one card and two of the cash envelopes.

Sales of the set will help donate £200,000 (RM1.12 million) to M&S partners, including giving Shelter 24 per cent, Breast Cancer Now 24 per cent, Royal British Legion 24 per cent, Macmillan Cancer Support 24 per cent and Marie Keating Foundation 4 per cent.

In her post, Jansson, a mum-of-four and claims to be a priest’s daughter, questioned if the chain would “replace the name of another religion’s prophet with ‘pig’ for a laugh?”

Her post has since been flooded with comments from fellow Christians who are equally “offended” at the retailer’s decision.

There are also others who were less convinced, claiming those offended were “snowflakes” and urged them to “get a grip”.

Marks and Spencer have yet to comment on the matter.