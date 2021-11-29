Cancer stricken Chihuahua in US finds its forever home after beating disease

Eric the three-year-old chihuahua has beaten cancer and also found his forever home after being abandoned on the streets. — Picture via Facebook/ San Diego Humane Society

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — It’s a double celebration for Eric the Chihuahua, which not only beat cancer, but also found its forever home after being abandoned on the streets.

Eric, a three-year-old pooch, was sent to the San Diego Humane Society in July, covered in ticks and with bloody feet, news channel Fox 5 reported.

Lab work and X-rays by veterinarians at the society’s Bahde Centre for Shelter Medicine found Eric to have a cancerous Transmissible Venereal Tumor and a tick borne disease called Ehrlichiosis.

Upon diagnosis, the society wasted no time and quickly started Eric’s first round of chemotherapy to fight the cancer while also working to treat Ehrlichiosis.

It was sedated for his comfort during the weekly sessions and stayed with a dedicated foster family.

Four months and 17 rounds of chemotherapy later, Eric has beaten cancer and was quickly adopted.

Eric is one of almost 40,000 animals cared for by the society annually.