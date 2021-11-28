Perlis artists create history by building ‘Telaga Bunga Emas’ replica

The Persatuan Pelukis Negeri Perlis created history by building a replica of ‘Telaga Bunga Emas’, which is symbolic of the existence of Kampung Bunga Emas in Simpang Empat. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

ARAU, Nov 28 — The Persatuan Pelukis Negeri Perlis (PPNPs) has created history by building a replica of ‘Telaga Bunga Emas’, which is symbolic of the existence of Kampung Bunga Emas in Simpang Empat, near here, today.

Its chairman, Yaakob Abd Aziz, said that the process of building the replica took 15 days, with the assistance of villagers and the cooperation of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac), the National Art Gallery and Persatuan Pelukis SeMalaysia.

“As we all know, Kampung Bunga Emas is a village that was involved in producing ‘bunga emas’ (sculptures of a flowering tree made from gold) as tributes to the Siamese government in the past.

“The original location of the ‘telaga’ (cauldron) that was used to carry out the process of producing the gold flowers is about 100 metres from where the replica has been built.

“However, it has disappeared due to development in the area. We hope to preserve history by building this replica here,” Yaakob told Bernama at the ‘Seni Bersama Komuniti: Rural Art Experience 2020/2021’ programme today.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail officiated at the programme. Also in attendance was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

According to Yaakob, 50 artists from Perlis and other states were present at the programme, which began with various art activities and a ‘gotong-royong’ yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said that art activists should not isolate themselves by working in studios or galleries only but also participate in community activities.

He said that artwork should also be displayed to the public in a more open and accessible space. — Bernama