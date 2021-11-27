At this ‘night at the museum’ in Paris, guests can experience a journey of the senses (VIDEO)

The Grande Galerie de l'Évolution will come to life on December 1 with a soundtrack composed by Rone. — AFP pic

PARIS, Nov 27 — Many of us have dreamed of spending a night in a museum. France’s National Museum of Natural History in Paris is offering its visitors the opportunity to do just that on December 1. The lucky guests will have an opportunity to stroll through the famous Grande Galerie de l’Évolution and discover the latest temporary exhibition of the museum, “The Sensory Odyssey.”

For the occasion, the Grande Galerie de l’Évolution will come to life with a soundtrack created by electronic composer Erwan Castex, alias Rone. This musical creation is directly inspired by the place and is described by the National Museum of Natural History as the meeting between electronic music and biodiversity.

Also on the program is a screening of the sound thriller Curupira, Creature of the Woods in the museum auditorium. This film by Felix Blume takes the audience to the heart of the Amazon, to meet the inhabitants of the village of Tauary. Viewers are invited to listen to the sounds, sometimes strange and disconcerting, of this unique forest, with its many birds and animals.

But the highlight of this evening event will be the visit of the exhibition “The Sensory Odyssey,” which runs through July 4. The museum has co-produced it with the Sensory Odyssey studio to offer visitors the opportunity to become explorers with heightened sensory perceptions. They are invited to immerse themselves in the heart of biodiversity through eight multimedia spaces.

The “space uses interactive displays, illustrated frescoes, and the presentation of natural specimens to allow you to interpret your experience of the exhibition and to encourage a broader reflection on our role as human beings within the living world as a whole,” outlines the museum, which notes that visitors will be using their sense of smell as well!

Find out more about the exhibit: https://www.mnhn.fr/en/the-sensory-odyssey — ETX Studio