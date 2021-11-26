Mountain climbers rescue stray dog stranded on inactive volcano in Mexico (VIDEO)

Canelo, a stray mixed breed dog, has been rescued from an inactive volcano by a group of mountain climbers after the pooch was stranded on top for a month. — Picture via Facebook/ Layo Aguilar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — A dog that followed a group of hikers up the Pico de Orizaba volcano in Mexico and stayed on the peak for almost a month has been rescued.

The rescue for Canelo, a mixed breed hound, was led by a man from Puebla, Hilario Aguilar with a group of mountain climbers, Mexico News Daily reported.

Canelo’s presence on top of the inactive volcano went viral after his photo was shared on social media.

Local media reported that Canelo had initially followed a group of hikers who were feeding him along the way.

He, however, remained on the peak for almost a month, surviving freezing temperatures and snow, when the hikers descended.

Canelo was carried down by his rescuers.

A video posted to social media showed his head poking out of a green and black backpack.

One mountain climber noted that the dog was malnourished and that his ribs were visible.

He also had an injured paw and very red eyes due to solar radiation, Aguilar reportedly said.

“The ultraviolet rays and reflections of the sun on the snow could have left him blind.”

After his rescue, Canelo was handed over to Fátima del Ángel Palacios, a mountain climber and animal lover.

She will nurse him back to health before putting him up for adoption.